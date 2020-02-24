BP’s (BP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

BP stock opened at GBX 436.05 ($5.74) on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

