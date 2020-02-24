BriaCoin Market Capitalization Hits $14,869.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $14,869.00 and $101.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.31 or 2.07674982 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

