Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $52,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,935,775. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

