Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brightcove in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl expects that the software maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

BCOV stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

