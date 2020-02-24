Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

