British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 4,600 at Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BATS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,748.21 ($49.31).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,237 ($42.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,407.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,063.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

