British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 164,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $41.79. 172,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.