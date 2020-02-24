Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $562,678,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,298,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.57. 1,457,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.57. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.