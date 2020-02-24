Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Alteryx reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.42. 1,822,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,011. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.23, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 391,162 shares of company stock valued at $54,125,185. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.