Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,372. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

