Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

