Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.57 Million

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce sales of $541.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.20 million. LHC Group posted sales of $509.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

LHC Group stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.