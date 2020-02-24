Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.57 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce sales of $541.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.20 million. LHC Group posted sales of $509.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

LHC Group stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply