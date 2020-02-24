Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will post sales of $49.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $49.45 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year sales of $168.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.74 million to $169.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.76 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Livongo Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Livongo Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,385 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

