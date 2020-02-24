Brokerages Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

