Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce sales of $83.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $73.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $350.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $353.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.91 million, with estimates ranging from $375.40 million to $390.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $40.17 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

