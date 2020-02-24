Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,773. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

