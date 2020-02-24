Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $54.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $54.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.73 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $111.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

ADMS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

