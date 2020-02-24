Brokerages Expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. American Vanguard posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:AVD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 76,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $523.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.44. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

