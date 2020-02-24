Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.70. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,647. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

