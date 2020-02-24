Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,301. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $59.11. 53,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,875. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.