Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 165,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

