Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.59 Billion

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post $32.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.75 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $140.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,764,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 143,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 56,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.