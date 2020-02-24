Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.20. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.