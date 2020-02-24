Brokerages Set $3.75 Target Price for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 44,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,126. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

