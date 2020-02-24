Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ally Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

ALLY stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,786,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 202,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,684,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 656,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 294,841 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

