Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amedisys Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $194.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.