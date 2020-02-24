Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. Imax has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

