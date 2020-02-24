Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ IART opened at $59.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

