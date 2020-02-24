Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.34 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,047.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

