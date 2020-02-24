Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sleep Number Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of SNBR opened at $56.26 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.