Brokers Offer Predictions for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

AJRD opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.34. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.