Brokers Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE:XEC opened at $42.49 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,022,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

