Brokers Offer Predictions for CyberOptics Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Dougherty & Co raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of 249.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.21. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

