Brokers Offer Predictions for Mvb Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mvb Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.