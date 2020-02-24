Brokers Offer Predictions for OneConnect Financial Technology Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

