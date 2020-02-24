Brokers Set Expectations for Gold Standard Ventures Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10).

GSV opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

