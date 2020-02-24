Brokers Set Expectations for Neenah Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neenah in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.76.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE:NP opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

