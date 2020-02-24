Brokers Set Expectations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group -‘s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

TME stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

