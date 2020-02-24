Brokers Set Expectations for USA Compression Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE USAC opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,074,000. Creative Planning grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

