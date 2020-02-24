Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 370.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.60. 37,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,881. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -287.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,084.21%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

