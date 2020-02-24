Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.85. 8,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,776. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.