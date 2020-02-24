Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $48.36 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

