BTIG Research Increases LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $68.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.