BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $14,929.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00491854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.45 or 0.06485306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00061884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.