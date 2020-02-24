Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.