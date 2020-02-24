Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 274.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

