Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

