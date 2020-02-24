Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Increases Dividend to GBX 35.80 Per Share

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,001 ($26.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.90. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12991.0016463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

