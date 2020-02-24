Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,350 at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,060.20 ($27.10).

BRBY opened at GBX 1,768.50 ($23.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.76.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

