BWX Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BWX)

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

BWX stock opened at A$4.06 ($2.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $504.46 million and a PE ratio of 52.73. BWX has a 12 month low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of A$4.72 ($3.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.81.

Get BWX alerts:

BWX Company Profile

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.